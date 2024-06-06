DeskOS is a superapp designed for coworking operators worldwide. It empowers teams to manage every aspect of their workspace, from meeting room bookings and service requests to visitor management and lease operations with e-signatures. Powered by an AI-first engine, DeskOS lets users chat to perform routine tasks like booking rooms or retrieving invoices in seconds. With white-labeled apps, automated GST-compliant invoicing, accounting integrations, and advanced analytics, DeskOS helps operators optimize efficiency, improve member experience, and scale their coworking business effortlessly.