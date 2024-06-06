Brands
DeskOS is the #1 AI-powered Coworking Management Software
DeskOS is a superapp designed for coworking operators worldwide. It empowers teams to manage every aspect of their workspace, from meeting room bookings and service requests to visitor management and lease operations with e-signatures. Powered by an AI-first engine, DeskOS lets users chat to perform routine tasks like booking rooms or retrieving invoices in seconds. With white-labeled apps, automated GST-compliant invoicing, accounting integrations, and advanced analytics, DeskOS helps operators optimize efficiency, improve member experience, and scale their coworking business effortlessly.
Legal Name
:
Tech Dreams Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Got Selected for the GSF Academy Accelerator Program. This helped us understand the ropes of startups, B2B SaaS, and how to sell to Indian and international customers.
2025
Founding Team Hired
Our team brings together a diverse mix of tech-driven talent with deep industry understanding. This combination of expertise gave firsthand insights into the real challenges faced by operators, helping desiging tools that truly solve industry needs.
Started Generating Revenue
Getting our first paying customer was a turning point for us. We had built DeskOS with countless late nights and user interviews, but seeing a real coworking space trust us to manage their operations validated everything we were working toward.
B2B
Coworking Operators and Tech Parks
Client Segment
:
Real Estate,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
