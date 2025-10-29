Dheeraj Engineering is an ISO 9001-2015 certified consultancy service provider in the domain of Structural and MEPF design with a combined experience of 18+ years. We provide efficient, economical as well as Architectural friendly solutions. We are a group of engineering professionals based in India that specialize in the Design of Wooden Projects. We have exposure in single as well as multiple family dwellings ranging from 300 sqft to15000 sqft & more. We have designed structures that are composite like the ground floor being CMU, concrete or cantilever column system while the following floors above consist of wood. We are ready to take any challenge, be it a new building design or issues with an existing building. Our expertise also expands to the Addition, Retrofit and Remodel of existing structures. Even though our major specialization is wood we are also experienced in Steel Fabrication Connections, Steel Buildings, Seismic bracings for MEP components, Retaining Wall Design (Geogrid, CMU, CRM as well as Conc.), etc. We guarantee the timely delivery of projects with efficient engineering solutions. Whether it's designing a new structure or providing remedial solutions for existing buildings, we are prepared to tackle any challenges. Our approach adheres to all regional and zonal regulatory codes and practices.