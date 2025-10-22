Brands
Digital Verto, headquartered in Vijayawada, is a full-service marketing agency specializing in event marketing, political campaigns, and digital growth strategies, empowering brands across AP & Telangana.
Digital Verto is a Vijayawada-based full-service marketing agency specializing in event marketing, political campaigns, and 360° digital solutions. Founded with the vision to bridge creativity and data-driven strategies, we help businesses, brands, and organizations establish a strong presence both online and offline. Our expertise spans across event promotions, influencer marketing, social media management, SEO, paid campaigns, and political strategy consulting. With a strong footprint in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we’ve built our reputation by delivering measurable results, innovative campaigns, and impactful storytelling. At Digital Verto, we believe in working as growth partners for our clients—crafting strategies that not only drive awareness but also ensure long-term success in today’s competitive market.
2022
Product Launch
Launched VertoApp.io, an official WhatsApp API CRM platform enabling businesses to manage chats, campaigns, and customer interactions seamlessly.
2023
Awards
Digital Verto was recognized as one of the 10 Impactful Businesses Igniting Innovation & Leading Transformation in 2023, as featured by ANI News.
2024
Company Incorporation
Digital Verto began as a partnership firm in 2020 and was reconstituted as a private limited company in 2023, formalizing its operations in digital marketing, event promotions, and political campaign services.
B2B
Digital Verto helps businesses amplify their brand presence and drive growth through expert digital marketing, event promotion, and political campaign strategies tailored for B2B clients.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Events,
Real Estate,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Digital Verto connects directly with consumers who seek engaging experiences, quality products, and trusted services, delivering personalized digital marketing, event promotions, and interactive campaigns that drive awareness and loyalty.
User Age
:
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
