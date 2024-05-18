Dimenzion3 Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2019 and based in Mumbai, is a leading consultancy specializing in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), intercultural competency, and leadership development. Recognized as the Most Outstanding DEI Strategy Consultancy – India (2025), it delivers holistic solutions—from research and feasibility studies to program design and training. Partnering with Language & Culture Worldwide (Chicago) and TRACOM Group (USA), Dimenzion3 blends global best practices with local insights, helping organizations foster inclusive, culturally competent, and future-ready workplaces.