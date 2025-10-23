Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Complete Government Schemes & Info Portal for Indians
2025
Company Incorporation
Indian citizens’ most reliable source for schemes, digital guidance, and public official contacts.
B2B
Google's B2B target market is businesses of all sizes and industries that use its AI-powered cloud services
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Google's B2C target customers are individuals, students, and families who use its wide array of free or low-cost products,
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Lower Income
Location
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.