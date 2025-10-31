Brands
Indian Music Distribution Company.
DistroTune Digital is an independent record label / music distributor company based in Chhattisgarh, India . Created in 2020 by Rahul Kumar Bhoy.
2018
Company Incorporation
Incorporation of the company
2025
Raised Funding
Raised A funding round
B2B
DistroTune is a business-to-business (B2B) music distribution company that specializes in providing comprehensive distribution solutions for independent artists, record labels, and content creators. As a B2B music distribution company, DistroTune Digital acts as an intermediary between content creators and various digital platforms, such as streaming services, online music stores, and social media platforms, facilitating the distribution of music to a wide audience.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Music & Audio
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
DistroTune Digital is a versatile music distribution company that caters to both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors. As a distribution hub, it serves as a bridge between artists and their audiences, ensuring that music reaches listeners through various channels. Whether it's delivering tracks directly to individual consumers or providing bulk distribution services to businesses, DistroTune Digital plays a vital role in connecting creators with their fans worldwide.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
