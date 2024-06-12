Brands
DMAASA is a sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand rooted in the rich heritage of Rajasthan, India. We celebrate the timeless beauty of hand block printing, Dabu, Bagru, Ajrakh, and other traditional crafts, while blending them with modern design sensibilities.
At DMAASA, we believe in slow fashion, sustainability, and empowering artisan communities. With every creation, we aim to preserve India’s artisanal legacy while offering customers worldwide a chance to embrace authentic, handcrafted elegance.
Legal Name
:
Hand Blcok Printed Fabric
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
1.
Kanhya Sawami
2.
Vasu
Company Incorporation
Every fabric at DMAASA is ethically sourced and handcrafted by skilled artisans using eco-friendly dyes and age-old techniques.
