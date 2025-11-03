Brands
Streamline doctor appointments with Docsarthi. Enable 24/7 booking, real-time availability, and reminders for seamless healthcare scheduling.
Docsarthi is a trusted healthcare scheduling solution developed to transform how patients and doctors connect. As a leading unit of Redn Technologies Pvt Ltd, we are committed to bringing innovative, user-friendly digital solutions to the healthcare industry. Our platform simplifies appointment scheduling, providing a seamless experience for both patients and healthcare providers.
Legal Name
:
Redn Technologies Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Patna, Bihar, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1996
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2014
Product Launch
We’ve launched Docsarthi.com — a complete healthcare management platform that enables doctors, clinics, and hospitals to manage appointments, payments, and patient care seamlessly.
Founding Team Hired
2019
Company Incorporation
B2B
Docsarthi targets healthcare professionals, offering doctors, clinics, and hospitals a subscription-based platform to manage appointments, patients, payments, and staff seamlessly through a single digital dashboard.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
