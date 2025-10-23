Dori The Gents Tailor is where classic craftsmanship meets modern style. Based in Delhi, we bring the age-old art of bespoke tailoring straight to your doorstep — across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. We believe every man deserves a suit that feels like it was made just for him — because it should be. Our team of expert designers and tailors combine traditional hand-stitching precision with contemporary design sensibilities, creating garments that perfectly balance comfort, fit, and elegance. At Dori, tailoring isn’t just about measurements — it’s about personality. Whether you’re dressing for your wedding, business meeting, or a special occasion, we ensure your outfit reflects your confidence and individuality.