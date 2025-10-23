Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Dori The Gents Tailor brings premium bespoke tailoring to your doorstep across Delhi NCR — combining traditional craftsmanship with modern style to create perfectly fitted suits that define confidence and individuality.
Dori The Gents Tailor is where classic craftsmanship meets modern style. Based in Delhi, we bring the age-old art of bespoke tailoring straight to your doorstep — across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. We believe every man deserves a suit that feels like it was made just for him — because it should be. Our team of expert designers and tailors combine traditional hand-stitching precision with contemporary design sensibilities, creating garments that perfectly balance comfort, fit, and elegance. At Dori, tailoring isn’t just about measurements — it’s about personality. Whether you’re dressing for your wedding, business meeting, or a special occasion, we ensure your outfit reflects your confidence and individuality.
2021
Product Launch
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.