At The Dottedi, gifting is more than just presents, it’s about creating experiences. Explore our curated range of handcrafted hampers, unique Diwali gifts, and personalized products made to suit every celebration. With a focus on creativity, detail, and thoughtfulness, The Dottedi helps you celebrate life’s moments with elegance and warmth.
Legal Name
:
The Dottedi
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2009
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
2009
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Events,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
