D’Pinkola – Redefining Corporate Gifting, Wedding Hampers & Merchandise Solutions
At D’Pinkola, gifting isn’t just a formality — it’s a feeling, an experience, a memory in the making. We go beyond the box to curate gifts that speak, surprise, and stick — whether it’s a corporate celebration, a wedding moment, or a thoughtful return gesture. From customized gift curation to relationship-based corporate gifting, we blend creativity with cultural relevance to ensure every gift says exactly what you want it to — and more. Every luxury hamper, every handpicked item, every elegant tag is thoughtfully chosen to spark delight, foster genuine connection, and leave a lasting impression.
2025
Product Launch
We have distributed customized merchandise and chocolates to orphan children's
B2B
D’Pinkola partners with corporates, event planners, and premium brands to create bespoke gifting solutions for employee rewards, festive hampers, weddings, and brand collaborations — blending luxury, creativity, and personalization in every gift.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Consumer,
Events,
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
D’Pinkola caters to individuals seeking elegant, personalized gifts for weddings, festivals, and special occasions — offering thoughtfully curated hampers that blend luxury, sweetness, and heartfelt emotions for every celebration.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
