Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Discover perfect modular kitchen in Chennai that suits your style by exploring our innovative designs to make your Dream kitchen a reality.
Dream Kitchen is Chennai’s trusted interior design partner, specializing in modular kitchen designs, home interiors, and turnkey renovation solutions. With a strong focus on functionality, aesthetics, and innovation, we create personalized living spaces that reflect your taste and lifestyle. From modern kitchen layouts to complete home makeovers, our expert team blends creativity with practicality to deliver timeless interiors. Explore our curated designs, client projects, and expert insights to make your dream home a reality.
Legal Name
:
dream kitchen
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
2025
Company Incorporation
B2C
Dream Kitchen – Top interior designers in Chennai offering affordable, stylish, and functional home interiors. Trusted interior decorators & interior company in Chennai.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.