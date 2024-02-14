Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Dreamer Technoland is focused on acting as a “True voice” for our clients by delivering innovative IT solutions that are designed to meet the business needs.
Dreamer Technoland is a reliable software and app development company in India, specializing in providing top-notch solutions. As a leading software and app development company for startups and established businesses, Dreamer Technoland focuses on creating innovative, scalable, and user-friendly digital products that help your business thrive. From construction estimating software for contractors to tailored eCommerce app development services, we deliver solutions that drive efficiency and growth.
2015
Founding Team Hired
B2B
Dreamer Technoland's expertise in designing interactive ERP IT solution which helps in managing clients
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Dreamer Technoland's expertise in designing interactive ERP IT solution which helps in managing clients
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions