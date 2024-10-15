Brands
Easy Return is your ultimate solution for hassle-free online ITR e-filing. We're dedicated to providing the best online experience for filing your income tax returns, ensuring a process that's not only easy and accurate but also swift. Say goodbye to tax season headaches and hello to seamless tax compliance with Easy Return.
Legal Name
:
Easy Return
Headquarters
:
Patiala, Punjab, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Sagar Batra
2020
