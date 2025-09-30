Brands
At Efeedor, our mission is to leverage technology to bridge the gaps in healthcare experiences.
Efeedor's mission is to develop cutting-edge technology for the healthcare sector. In today's healthcare landscape, patient experience and quality are paramount. Efeedor's tools provide real-time data on patient satisfaction, helping hospitals identify areas for improvement and streamline operations, ultimately improving efficiency and meeting patient expectations. Our company has dedicated more than a decade to partnering with the healthcare industry. Throughout this journey, our mission has remained steadfast: to reintroduce humanity, foster connection, and promote empathy within healthcare business. Having fostered successful collaborations with an extensive portfolio, we are proud to have served over 100 hospitals, encompassing renowned healthcare brands across India and the Middle East. Our unwavering expertise and dedication have solidified our position as a trusted partner within the industry. In addition to enhancing the patient experience, Efeedor digitizes core hospital processes including incident management, internal service request management, and staff grievance handling to drive healthcare experience and operational excellence. In response to the increasing demand for healthcare regulation compliance, our SaaS solution swiftly assists hospitals in meeting standards set by regulatory bodies like the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Joint Commission International (JCI).
Legal Name
:
ITATONE POINT CONSULTING LLP
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2013
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2013
Company Incorporation
Incorporated as ITATONE POINT CONSULTING LLP, we have developed a range of CRM and analytics-driven technology products, both within the healthcare sector and across other industries.
2019
Product Launch
Launched Efeedor, a patient experience management software, and successfully piloted the patient feedback system in 10 leading hospitals across Bengaluru, India.
2020
Started Generating Revenue
Began generating subscription revenue for our patient experience software and launched 8 SaaS-based solutions across various healthcare domains, successfully implemented in over 100 hospitals since then.
B2C
Healthcare quality and accreditation consultants seeking technology partnerships to deliver innovative solutions to healthcare organizations worldwide.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Efeedor helps hospitals enhance patient trust and satisfaction by bridging healthcare experience gaps through smart technology.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
