Efeedor's mission is to develop cutting-edge technology for the healthcare sector. In today's healthcare landscape, patient experience and quality are paramount. Efeedor's tools provide real-time data on patient satisfaction, helping hospitals identify areas for improvement and streamline operations, ultimately improving efficiency and meeting patient expectations. Our company has dedicated more than a decade to partnering with the healthcare industry. Throughout this journey, our mission has remained steadfast: to reintroduce humanity, foster connection, and promote empathy within healthcare business. Having fostered successful collaborations with an extensive portfolio, we are proud to have served over 100 hospitals, encompassing renowned healthcare brands across India and the Middle East. Our unwavering expertise and dedication have solidified our position as a trusted partner within the industry. In addition to enhancing the patient experience, Efeedor digitizes core hospital processes including incident management, internal service request management, and staff grievance handling to drive healthcare experience and operational excellence. In response to the increasing demand for healthcare regulation compliance, our SaaS solution swiftly assists hospitals in meeting standards set by regulatory bodies like the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Joint Commission International (JCI).