ElavaIT Software Solutions LLP is a Kerala-rooted, Bangalore-based tech startup specializing in Cybersecurity, Web Development, UI/UX, and IT Training to empower businesses and students digitally.
ElavaIT Software Solutions LLP is a tech-driven startup founded with a mission to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions rooted in innovation and integrity. Based in Bangalore and proudly connected to Kerala, we specialize in Cybersecurity services (SOC, VAPT, CEH), Website & Software Development, UI/UX Design, and Internship & Training Programs for aspiring IT professionals. Our passionate team of experts is dedicated to helping businesses grow securely and digitally, while nurturing the next generation of tech talent through hands-on learning. We focus on quality, creativity, and customer-centric service—making us the ideal partner for startups, small businesses, educational institutions, and enterprises seeking reliable and affordable IT solutions. At ElavaIT, we don’t just build technology—we build trust, opportunity, and a digitally empowered future.
2025
Founding Team Hired
Company Incorporation
Raised Funding
B2B
We target startups, SMEs, educational institutions, and enterprises seeking reliable and affordable IT solutions, including cybersecurity, web development, and digital transformation services tailored to their business goals.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Communication,
Consumer,
Machine Learning,
Security,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
We target students, job seekers, and young professionals seeking quality IT training, internships, and digital skill development, along with individuals and small businesses looking for affordable tech and cybersecurity solutions.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
