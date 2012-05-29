Brands
Elbuild is the trusted UPVC Doors Dealers in Coimbatore
ELBUILD holds a leading position as a UPVC doors dealers in Coimbatore, meeting the metropolis's requirements for pleasant, reliable, and capable. Whether enhancing the aesthetics of residential houses or boosting the strength performance of business institutions, our UPVC windows in Erode actively make a contribution to city development and infrastructure enhancement projects.
2018
Accelerator / Incubator Program
B2B
Constructors, House Renovators, Dealers
Client Segment
:
Furniture & Home decor
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
