Elevated Synergy India Pvt Ltd. is a premier recruitment agency headquartered in Mangalore, Karnataka, with a strong presence across India. We specialize in providing end-to-end staffing solutions and talent acquisition services tailored to meet the dynamic needs of organizations across multiple sectors. Our expertise spans healthcare recruitment, industrial staffing, executive search, and specialized hiring across niche domains such as education, hospitality, manufacturing, power & energy, and the automotive industry. With a deep understanding of the Indian job market and industry-specific hiring challenges, we pride ourselves on connecting top-tier talent with reputable employers. Our dedicated healthcare recruitment division is among the most trusted in India, offering skilled professionals including doctors, consultants, nurses, and faculty for medical colleges and hospitals nationwide. From Assistant Professors in super-specialties like Neurosurgery, Nephrology, and Anatomy to senior-level Consultants in Gastroenterology, Radiology, and Surgical Oncology, we ensure timely and reliable staffing that supports the healthcare ecosystem.