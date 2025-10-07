Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Elevated Synergy India Pvt Ltd. is a leading healthcare and academic recruitment firm based in Mangalore, Karnataka. We specialize in placing top-tier medical professionals and faculty across India, from Assistant Professors in specialized fields like Neurosurgery and Nephrology to Consultants in Gastroenterology and Professors in OBG. Our mission is to bridge talent gaps in hospitals, medical colleges, and research institutions through expert staffing solutions.
Elevated Synergy India Pvt Ltd. is a premier recruitment agency headquartered in Mangalore, Karnataka, with a strong presence across India. We specialize in providing end-to-end staffing solutions and talent acquisition services tailored to meet the dynamic needs of organizations across multiple sectors. Our expertise spans healthcare recruitment, industrial staffing, executive search, and specialized hiring across niche domains such as education, hospitality, manufacturing, power & energy, and the automotive industry. With a deep understanding of the Indian job market and industry-specific hiring challenges, we pride ourselves on connecting top-tier talent with reputable employers. Our dedicated healthcare recruitment division is among the most trusted in India, offering skilled professionals including doctors, consultants, nurses, and faculty for medical colleges and hospitals nationwide. From Assistant Professors in super-specialties like Neurosurgery, Nephrology, and Anatomy to senior-level Consultants in Gastroenterology, Radiology, and Surgical Oncology, we ensure timely and reliable staffing that supports the healthcare ecosystem.
2023
Company Incorporation
An exclusive recruitment drive by Elevated Synergy India Pvt. Ltd., connecting top healthcare and academic professionals with leading institutions across India. Join us to explore exciting career opportunities and advance your professional journey.
Founding Team Hired
Join Elevated Synergy India Pvt Ltd.'s exclusive recruitment event to connect skilled healthcare and academic professionals with top employers across India. Discover exciting job opportunities and take the next step in your career growth.
B2B
We specialize in healthcare, academic, and industrial recruitment across India, connecting skilled professionals with hospitals, educational institutions, and leading companies through tailored staffing and talent acquisition solutions.
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
Recruitment,
Social Media,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are healthcare professionals, academic faculty, and skilled job seekers seeking rewarding career opportunities in hospitals, medical colleges, universities, and top companies across various industries in India.
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions