Energy Learning is a premier engineering design institute dedicated to empowering aspiring engineers with the technical knowledge and practical skills required to excel in the field of industrial design. With a strong presence across Gujarat—including key cities such as Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Dahej, and Silvassa—Energy Learning has established itself as a trusted hub for professional development in Process Design, Electrical Design, and Instrumentation Design. As the industrial landscape continues to evolve with rapid technological advancements and stricter regulatory standards, the demand for skilled design engineers has grown significantly. Energy Learning bridges the gap between academic education and industry expectations by offering focused, hands-on design courses tailored to current market needs. Courses Offered Process Design Course The Process Design course at Energy Learning equips students with comprehensive knowledge of designing chemical and mechanical processes in industries such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Participants gain expertise in: P&ID development Process equipment design Process simulation tools Safety and regulatory compliance The course combines theoretical frameworks with real-world application, enabling learners to design efficient and safe industrial processes. Electrical Design Course This course is designed to develop proficiency in planning and designing electrical systems for industrial and commercial projects. Students learn: Electrical load calculations Power distribution and single-line diagrams Cable sizing and earthing design Use of design software such as AutoCAD and ETAP The course is ideal for electrical engineers looking to advance their knowledge in system design and energy efficiency. Instrumentation Design Course Focused on the critical role of measurement and control systems, this course trains students in the design of instrumentation systems for automated industrial operations. Topics include: Instrumentation diagrams (P&ID and hook-up drawings) Control panel design Field instrumentation selection and calibration DCS and PLC integration The course prepares learners to manage and implement robust instrumentation strategies for process industries. Mode of Delivery: Online and Offline Learning Understanding the diverse needs of learners, Energy Learning offers both online and offline modes of instruction. The online courses are designed to be interactive and flexible, ideal for working professionals and students unable to travel. These sessions include live lectures, virtual lab simulations, and real-time doubt clearing with experienced faculty. The offline training centers located in Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Dahej, and Silvassa provide hands-on learning experiences with access to industry-grade equipment, personalized mentorship, and peer interaction. This hybrid model ensures that learners receive the best of both worlds—flexibility and practical exposure. Why Choose Energy Learning? Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Courses are designed in consultation with industry experts to ensure alignment with current trends and requirements. Experienced Faculty: All instructors are seasoned professionals with years of experience in engineering design and industrial operations. Placement Support: Energy Learning provides career guidance, resume building workshops, and job placement assistance through its network of partner companies. Flexible Learning Options: With both online and offline formats, students can choose the mode of learning that suits their schedule and location. Local Reach, State-Wide Impact: With training centers in every major industrial hub across Gujarat, Energy Learning brings quality engineering education closer to aspiring professionals in the region. Our Mission At Energy Learning, our mission is to create a new generation of skilled design engineers who can drive innovation, safety, and efficiency in industrial operations. By combining theoretical knowledge with practical application, we aim to be the go-to institute for engineering design education in Gujarat and beyond.