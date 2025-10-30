Brands
At Engyne, we don’t just create clothes; we craft statements. Founded with a vision to elevate men’s fashion, we design premium casual wear for the modern man—bold, confident, and effortlessly stylish. Our journey began with a question: ""What does it mean to truly define your edge?"" The answer lies in our commitment to combining timeless sophistication with everyday versatility, creating pieces that adapt to the dynamic lives of our customers.
Legal Name
:
Engyne
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
The brand was incorporated
2025
Product Launch
Website went live
Started Generating Revenue
Started selling online on D2C website
B2C
Brand Engyne targets young, urban, and aspirational male consumers—primarily millennials aged 27 to 40—who are seeking premium men’s fashion that balances quality craftsmanship, global design, and accessible pricing through direct online channels.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
