Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Transforming Possibilities with India’s Top Drone Technology Partner
Equinox Drones Pvt Ltd. is a flourishing startup founded by Ashish Aman(CEO). Headquartered in the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India, the company continues its primary operations from Bangalore, Karnataka. Awarded as the best drone company in 2019 and best Drone Tech Company in 2023. We continue to yield the utmost quality in drone surveys.
2017
Product Launch
Equinox’s Drones proudly launches its next-gen Drone-as-a-Service platform—designed to transform how industries capture data, monitor projects, and scale operations with unmatched precision and speed.
2019
Product Launch
The event marks the official launch of Equinox’s next-gen Drone-as-a-Service platform, bringing together industry leaders, partners, and innovators to showcase cutting-edge drone technology and its transformative impact across sectors.
B2B
Equinox’s Drones offers advanced B2B Drone-as-a-Service solutions for infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and utilities—enabling data-driven decision-making, project monitoring, and operational efficiency at scale.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Media,
Real Estate,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Equinox’s Drones empowers individual customers, tech enthusiasts, and professionals with on-demand drone services for photography, surveillance, land surveys, and more—bringing precision, convenience, and innovation to everyday needs.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.