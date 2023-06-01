Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Eumaxindia is a Chennai-based, full-service advertising and digital marketing agency—specializing in end-to-end offerings such as PPC, SEO, social media, web and app development, outdoor and BTL campaigns, with over 15 years of experience.
Are you looking to reach your business and impact the audience? Your best destination is Eumaxindia, the best advertising agency in Chennai. Eumaxindia Pvt Ltd is a full-service advertising & marketing agency based in Chennai, known for its innovative ""sixth sense"" approach that blends creativity, data analytics, and strategic planning to deliver impactful campaigns . 📞 For more details, call us at 9176800855 & [email protected]
Legal Name
:
Eumaxindia Pvt Limited
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2007
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2007
Jul | Company Incorporation
B2B
At Eumaxindia, we understand your brand’s importance and impact on your business. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, effective radio advertisements that help you reach your target audience and achieve your marketing goals.
Client Segment
:
Art & Design,
Community,
Services,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.