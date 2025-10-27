Brands
ExportBusinessMart is a leading B2B platform designed to connect global buyers, importers, and exporters under one digital roof. Our mission is to simplify international trade by providing a trusted space where businesses can showcase their products, find verified global buyers, and explore new import-export opportunities. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and innovation, ExportBusinessMart helps small, medium, and large enterprises expand their global presence and boost sales. We bridge the gap between supply and demand by offering advanced tools, market insights, and promotional support to make trade faster and smarter. Whether you’re looking to grow your export business, discover new markets, or connect with reliable international suppliers, ExportBusinessMart is your ideal global B2B platform for success. Join us today and experience the future of digital trade, where every business—big or small—can go global with confidence.
Legal Name
:
Wyzon India
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
1.
Deepak Kumar
2020
Company Incorporation
Started Generating Revenue
Product Launch
B2B
ExportBusinessMart targets global buyers, importers, and exporters seeking reliable B2B connections to expand their international trade network and grow their business through trusted global partnerships.
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
FMCG,
Hardware,
Marketplace
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
ExportBusinessMart targets individual customers and small businesses seeking quality imported and exported products directly from verified global suppliers for better pricing, reliability, and worldwide trade access.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
