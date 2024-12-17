Brands
FAAB Invest is redefining wealth management through an AI-powered Net Worth App that unifies all your investments from fractional real estate, digital gold, and silver to bonds and fixed deposits into a single intelligent dashboard. The platform offers a real-time portfolio view, analyzing asset allocation, risk exposure, and performance to help users understand how well-balanced their portfolio truly is. FAAB’s proprietary AI Wealth Engine provides actionable insights and smart rebalancing suggestions, empowering investors to make data-driven decisions instantly. With features that bridge advice, action, and intelligence, FAAB Invest transforms fragmented wealth tracking into a seamless experience helping every investor grow their true net worth intelligently.
Legal Name
:
FAAB Invest Advisors Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Mysore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2022
Company Incorporation
FAAB Invest was founded to simplify and redefine wealth management, offering users a unified AI-driven Net Worth App to track, analyze, and grow all their investments in one place.
2023
Product Launch
FAAB Invest launched FarmFraX, its flagship platform enabling fractional ownership of agricultural farmland, offering investors regular rental income and potential capital gains through sustainable, asset-backed investments.
2025
Product Launch
FAAB Invest launched Digital Gold and Silver on its platform, empowering users to invest in and track precious metals alongside other asset classes in one unified Net Worth App.
B2C
FAAB Invest targets digitally savvy individuals seeking smarter ways to track, balance, and grow their wealth through AI-driven insights across real estate, gold, bonds, and other asset classes.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
