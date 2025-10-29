Brands
Fairwin Global helps businesses scale through strategic partnerships, client acquisition, and partner enablement, offering consulting and integration solutions from Indore to the world.
Fairwin Global Business Consulting is a partnership-first consulting firm based in Indore, India. We specialize in helping businesses scale faster by building, managing, and enabling partner ecosystems. Our solutions include Partnership Strategy, Partner Recruitment & Enablement, Go-to-Market Execution, Client Acquisition, Commission & Payout Management, and Business Booster-as-a-Service. What sets us apart is our dual focus: we combine strategic consulting with hands-on technical integration (APIs, SDKs, custom workflows) to deliver measurable results. Fairwin serves both B2B and B2C clients across SaaS, fintech, BFSI, and aggregators, driving partner-led revenue and long-term ecosystem growth. Guided by values of fairness, trust, and simplicity, we aim to position Indore as a hub for global partnership innovation.
2025
Company Incorporation
Fairwin Global Business Consulting Pvt. Ltd. was officially incorporated in Indore, launching with a mission to build trusted global partnership ecosystems.
B2B
We target SaaS, fintech, BFSI, aggregators, and service companies that seek structured partner ecosystems, client acquisition, and growth through scalable partnership and enablement models.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
Marketplace,
MarTech
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We target individuals and professionals seeking trusted solutions in financial products, lead generation, and business enablement that simplify growth, improve opportunities, and deliver measurable results.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
