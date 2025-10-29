Fairwin Global Business Consulting is a partnership-first consulting firm based in Indore, India. We specialize in helping businesses scale faster by building, managing, and enabling partner ecosystems. Our solutions include Partnership Strategy, Partner Recruitment & Enablement, Go-to-Market Execution, Client Acquisition, Commission & Payout Management, and Business Booster-as-a-Service. What sets us apart is our dual focus: we combine strategic consulting with hands-on technical integration (APIs, SDKs, custom workflows) to deliver measurable results. Fairwin serves both B2B and B2C clients across SaaS, fintech, BFSI, and aggregators, driving partner-led revenue and long-term ecosystem growth. Guided by values of fairness, trust, and simplicity, we aim to position Indore as a hub for global partnership innovation.