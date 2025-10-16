Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
FileAbhi.com is a one-stop online platform that simplifies business registration and compliance for startups, entrepreneurs, and individuals across India. We offer end-to-end services including company incorporation (Pvt Ltd, LLP, OPC), GST registration and filing, income tax filing, Startup India registration, and more. Our mission is to make business compliance simple, fast, and affordable with expert CA guidance and transparent processes. Whether you're starting a new venture or managing an existing one, FileAbhi.com ensures your business stays compliant while you focus on growth.
Legal Name
:
Pabelite living pvt ltd
Headquarters
:
Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
0024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
B2B
Empowering entrepreneurs and businesses through a FinTech-driven platform that simplifies legal, tax, and regulatory processes
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AgriTech,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
FinTech,
FoodTech
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Serving individuals and professionals who require reliable online assistance for income tax filing, GST, and business registrations.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions