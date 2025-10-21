Brands
Finsmart is India’s leading provider of outsourced accounting services, with 17 years of experience and a team of 200+ professionals, serving 300+ clients across the USA, UK, Europe, UAE, Singapore, and India.
"At Finsmart, we Accelerate Growth by empowering businesses with best-in-class offshore talent with technology-driven accounting solutions. Since 2007, we have helped 300+ clients, including 100+ accounting firms, solve capacity challenges and scale their accounting and finance teams with ease. Built on smart and tech-savvy talent, we focus on delivering client-centric solutions that unlock efficiency, streamline financial operations, and drive scalability. With a future-ready approach, we empower businesses to scale seamlessly and achieve sustainable success."
Legal Name
:
Finsmart Accounting Pvt Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2007
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2007
Company Incorporation
Finsmart Accounting was incorporated on January 15, 2007. Since then, we’ve been empowering businesses globally with outsourced accounting solutions and offshore talent.
B2B
CPA firms, accounting firms, CFOs, and corporates seeking scalable offshore accounting talent and technology-driven finance solutions.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
