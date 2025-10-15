Finstein Advizory Service LLP is a technology-driven consulting leader empowering BFSI, fintech, and enterprise clients with future-ready digital, cybersecurity, risk, and AI capabilities. Our proven track record combines deep industry knowledge, regulatory expertise, and innovation-driven execution to deliver measurable business outcomes. Our Service Offerings • Digital Transformation & Process Automation – End-to-end NextGen application development, intelligent process automation, ERP implementation (including ERPNext, SAP, Oracle), and cloud migration for scalable growth. • Cybersecurity & Privacy Compliance – Vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, SOC 1–3 audits, ISO 27001, ISO 27701 & HITRUST certification, application security testing, and global privacy law compliance (GDPR, CCPA, DPDP Act). • Risk Advisory & Regulatory Compliance – Enterprise risk management (ERM) aligned to ISO 31000/COSO ERM, risk-based internal audits, governance frameworks, RBI and industry-specific compliance programs. • AI & Data Sciences Solutions – Custom AI model development, AI audits for ethical and trustworthy AI, data visualization, predictive analytics, and decision intelligence to unlock business value from data.