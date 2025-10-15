Brands
Finstein Advizory Service LLP delivers expert Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity & Privacy, Risk Advisory, and AI & Data Sciences solutions for BFSI, fintech, and enterprises—combining strategic insight with technical excellence.
Finstein Advizory Service LLP is a technology-driven consulting leader empowering BFSI, fintech, and enterprise clients with future-ready digital, cybersecurity, risk, and AI capabilities. Our proven track record combines deep industry knowledge, regulatory expertise, and innovation-driven execution to deliver measurable business outcomes. Our Service Offerings • Digital Transformation & Process Automation – End-to-end NextGen application development, intelligent process automation, ERP implementation (including ERPNext, SAP, Oracle), and cloud migration for scalable growth. • Cybersecurity & Privacy Compliance – Vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, SOC 1–3 audits, ISO 27001, ISO 27701 & HITRUST certification, application security testing, and global privacy law compliance (GDPR, CCPA, DPDP Act). • Risk Advisory & Regulatory Compliance – Enterprise risk management (ERM) aligned to ISO 31000/COSO ERM, risk-based internal audits, governance frameworks, RBI and industry-specific compliance programs. • AI & Data Sciences Solutions – Custom AI model development, AI audits for ethical and trustworthy AI, data visualization, predictive analytics, and decision intelligence to unlock business value from data.
Legal Name
:
FINSTEIN ADVIZORY SERVICE LLP
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
2020
Company Incorporation
Finstein Advizory Service LLP was incorporated in 2020, marking the beginning of its journey to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation, cybersecurity, risk advisory, and AI-driven solutions to clients worldwide.
B2B
BFSI & fintech firms, Indian promoter-driven companies, enterprises, SaaS & tech providers, government bodies, and global entrants—seeking digital transformation, AI solutions, cybersecurity, risk & compliance expertise.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
FoodTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
IaaS,
Insurance,
PaaS,
Recruitment,
Retail,
SaaS,
Security,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
