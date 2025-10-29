Brands
Floral Boutique is a premier floral and corporate gifting brand dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. With a passion for flowers and a commitment to excellence, we strive to create memorable experiences through our thoughtfully curated arrangements and gifts.
Founded in 2024, Floral Boutique was born out of a love for flowers and a desire to spread joy through beautiful floral designs. What began as a small idea has grown into a trusted brand known for its creativity, quality, and exceptional customer service. At Floral Boutique, We believe that every occasion deserves to be celebrated with style and elegance. Whether you're expressing love, gratitude, sympathy, or congratulations, our expert florists carefully craft each arrangement to convey your sentiments with grace and beauty.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
