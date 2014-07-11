Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
FoodTraze is a blockchain-powered food traceability platform ensuring transparency, safety, and trust in the global food supply chain. From farm to table, we provide secure, tamper-proof tracking that empowers businesses, farmers, and consumers with reliable insights.
"FoodTraze is a blockchain-powered food traceability platform dedicated to bringing trust, transparency, and accountability to the global food supply chain. Our solution enables farmers, producers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to access a tamper-proof record of every stage a food product goes through—from cultivation and processing to storage, transportation, and final delivery. By leveraging blockchain technology, we ensure that every piece of information is secure, verifiable, and cannot be altered, reducing risks of fraud, contamination, and misinformation. With FoodTraze, businesses gain valuable insights into product movement and compliance, while consumers enjoy confidence in the safety, quality, and authenticity of the food they consume. Our mission is to empower the entire food ecosystem with data-driven transparency, enhance food safety standards, and build a healthier, more sustainable future for global communities."
2025
Product Launch
B2B
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
FoodTech,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions