Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Foraysoft is an international IT consulting and services company based in Hyderabad, India.
Foraysoft is a leading IT consulting and services firm dedicated to empowering organizations through innovative technology solutions and expert consulting. With proven experience delivering premier services to Fortune 500 companies, Foraysoft combines cutting-edge technology and skilled professionals to ensure superior performance and world-class service delivery—reducing operational costs by up to 70%. The company offers end-to-end consultation in business case and feasibility studies, SAP deployment, architecture design, and cloud strategy across on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Under the leadership of Madhu Koneni, President of ForaySoft’s Technology Division, and Vasu Babu Vajja, Managing Director, ForaySoft continues to drive excellence through alignment of resources, accountability, agility, and achievement. Together, they lead the organization’s mission to deliver long-term value, accelerate client growth, and build enduring partnerships.
Legal Name
:
Foray Software Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2011
No. of Employees
:
501 to 1000
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
Hyderabad-based ForaySoft, has announced a joint development initiative with US-based ES Search Consultants to deliver modular, AI-enabled technology components for the insurance industry.
B2B
Our target business segment comprises mid-to-large enterprises seeking scalable IT consulting, SAP implementation, and cloud transformation solutions to optimize operations and drive digital growth.
Client Segment
:
FinTech,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We target tech-driven professionals and businesses seeking reliable, cost-effective IT solutions to enhance performance, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable digital transformation.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.