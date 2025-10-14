Brands
Fox Wing Media is Asia’s first AI-powered boutique marketing and PR agency, designed for the modern age of attention. We help founders, solopreneurs, and fast-growing startups build authority, drive sales, and shape reputation.
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
We target agencies and other marketing companies that are looking for PR and AI-powered marketing services.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Communication,
Marketplace,
Social Media,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
