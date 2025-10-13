Brands
Framing Hub offers a curated range of stylish home décor, including T-lights, wall art, trays, shelves, table accents, pen stands, and wooden furniture. Each piece blends artistry with modern design to bring warmth and personality to any space.
Framing Hub is your go-to destination for stylish and unique home décor that transforms any space into a work of art. From elegant T-lights and stunning wall art to decorative trays, shelves, table accents, pen stands, and handcrafted wooden furniture, we offer a curated collection that blends beauty with functionality. Every piece is thoughtfully designed to add warmth, character, and personality to your interiors. Framing Hub brings timeless artistry and modern design together, helping you create spaces that truly reflect your style.
2018
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
