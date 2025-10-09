Brands
The Original AI Company!
fxis.ai (pronounced "Fx is AI ") is not just a name - it reflects our core philosophy. We’ve been working on AI long before it became a job title. You are in the right place if you are looking for proven AI experience. We work for small startup to fortune 500 companies and solve problem that even companies with the largest resource groups cannot solve them selves. Agentic AI, fine-tuning, Prompt engineering, Performance, and Response time improvement, or even to create a new LLM, you have coverage for everything under the umbrella of AI here. Our global presence and proven track record of success across industries highlight our ability to deliver transformative solutions that drive real-world results.
2015
Company Incorporation
F(x) Data Labs Pvt Ltd (fxis.ai) was officially incorporated on December 07, 2015. We set out to deliver cutting-edge AI and data science services globally, pioneering solutions in machine learning, NLP, and intelligent automation for businesses.
2023
Awards
fxis.ai partnered with the Gujarat State Yog Board, using AI-driven analytics to coordinate and analyze thousands of participants, helping set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Yoga Lesson in Surat
B2B
Enterprises and startups in finance, healthcare, real estate and e-commerce seeking AI-driven automation and data insights to optimize workflows, cut costs and accelerate scalable growth.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
Life Sciences,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Media,
Mobility / Transportation,
Music & Audio,
Real Estate,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software,
SpaceTech,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.

