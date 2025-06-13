FxUAV Technologies Pvt. Ltd. builds connectivity and control systems that make drones reliable at enterprise scale. Incubated at STPI Electropreneur Park Bhubaneswar and TEXMiN IIT-ISM Dhanbad, we design and productize flight-proven links for video, telemetry, and ID. Our flagship FalconLink 5G enables low-latency HD video and MAVLink over 4G/5G/private-5G. FxLink Radio delivers long-range (60–120 km) 2.4 GHz RF telemetry for Drones. We pair hardware with software (Web and Native Ground Control Software) and offer NRE, AMCs, and SLAs to harden deployments. Early adopters include WESEE (Indian Navy), BonV, and pilots in mining with TEXMiN. With multiple patents granted (5G telemetry, UAV Pilot Authentication), we focus on rugged modules with SKU bundles so customers can ship drones with reliable communication link to stakeholders.