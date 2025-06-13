Brands
FxUAV is a drone components company, specialized in advance drone communication systems and on board electronics.
FxUAV Technologies Pvt. Ltd. builds connectivity and control systems that make drones reliable at enterprise scale. Incubated at STPI Electropreneur Park Bhubaneswar and TEXMiN IIT-ISM Dhanbad, we design and productize flight-proven links for video, telemetry, and ID. Our flagship FalconLink 5G enables low-latency HD video and MAVLink over 4G/5G/private-5G. FxLink Radio delivers long-range (60–120 km) 2.4 GHz RF telemetry for Drones. We pair hardware with software (Web and Native Ground Control Software) and offer NRE, AMCs, and SLAs to harden deployments. Early adopters include WESEE (Indian Navy), BonV, and pilots in mining with TEXMiN. With multiple patents granted (5G telemetry, UAV Pilot Authentication), we focus on rugged modules with SKU bundles so customers can ship drones with reliable communication link to stakeholders.
2021
Company Incorporation
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Got incubated in Electropreneur Park, Software Technology Parks India, Bhubaneswar in 2021 and then TEXMiN Foundation, Dhanbad in 2023.
2022
Product Launch
Launched FxLink 2.4, India's first 50km Long Range Telemetry module operating on 2.4 GHz ISM band having potential use cases in Defense, Mining, Surveillance and Agriculture.
B2B
Drone system integrators and OEMs operating in enterprise and defense space.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Total Funding
$102.5k
Investors
:
1.
Next Generation Incubation Scheme
