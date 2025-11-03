Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Galion Watts is the Best Solar Company in Kerala and a trusted leader among the Top 10 Solar Panel Installers in Kochi.
We specialize in solar energy solutions, offering premium solar power systems, on-grid solar, hybrid solar, and renewable energy services. Our solar installations include MNRE Solar Roof Subsidy benefits for homes, ensuring sustainable energy at the best price. Trusted for reliable solar systems and exceptional customer satisfaction, we serve Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Idukki. Reduce your carbon footprints with leading solar solutions and high-quality solar panels and inverters. Contact us today to embrace the future of energy with the best solar company in Kerala!
Legal Name
:
GALION WATTS
Headquarters
:
Ernakulam, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2018
Company Incorporation
B2C
Households and Business establishments thar require electric energy
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions