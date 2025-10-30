Brands
Asia's Largest Gastroenterology & Laparoscopic Surgery Group
GEM Hospital is a pioneer in minimally invasive and advanced laparoscopic surgeries in India. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly experienced specialists, it offers excellence in liver, pancreas, gastro, and transplant care. Known for innovation, patient-centric treatment, and modern technology, GEM ensures safe procedures, faster recovery, and compassionate service, making it a trusted choice for comprehensive healthcare solutions in Chennai and beyond.
Legal Name
:
GEM HOSPITAL
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2001
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
1.
Dr. C. Palanivelu
2001
Founding Team Hired
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
