Gharano.com is a purpose-driven gifting platform rooted in India’s cultural heritage, crafting meaningful gifts that celebrate emotion, artistry, and timeless traditions.
Gharano.com is a new-age gifting platform that brings meaning, emotion, and cultural richness back to the act of gifting. An extension of the 35 year old legacy of Bubber Handicrafts House, Gharano is driven by a mission to make thoughtful and artful gifts accessible to all. Founded by the Bubber siblings, the platform curates products that celebrate Indian craftsmanship; from spiritual artifacts to symbolic décor, blending tradition with purpose. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Diwali, or housewarming, every Gharano gift is a story, a gesture of love, and a timeless memory. With thoughtfully designed offerings like Framed Love Treats, Sambrani sets, and symbolic elephants, Gharano aims to revive India’s heartfelt gifting culture in the digital era.
B2B
We target businesses seeking purpose-driven corporate gifting solutions, including HR heads, marketing teams, event organizers, and retailers; who value bulk gifting items that are meaningful, rooted in Indian culture, and thoughtfully designed.
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Marketplace,
Retail,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We cater to individuals who value meaningful gifting; from millennials to families looking for Diwali gift hampers online, birthday surprise gifts, anniversary gifts, or housewarming gifts for new homeowners, all crafted with cultural elegance and purpose.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
