Best Australia & Canada PR Visa Consultants in Delhi NCR
GIEC Global, founded and led by Mr. Suman Prem (CEO & Founder), is one of the Best Immigration & Education Consultants in Delhi, offering expert services to clients seeking smooth and successful migration and study pathways. As trusted Immigration Consultants in Delhi, we specialize in a wide range of Australian visas, including the Subclass 801 Partner Visa, 189 Skilled Independent Visa, Subclass 309 Partner Visa, Temporary Skills Shortage Visa (Subclass 482), and Subclass 190 Skilled Nominated Visa. Our experienced team of Australia Immigration Consultants in Delhi is committed to providing personalized guidance and transparent processes, ensuring every client’s immigration journey is hassle-free and efficient. Choose GIEC Global for reliable support and professional assistance from a leading Immigration Consultant in Delhi.
Legal Name
:
GIEC GLOBAL
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
1.
Neelika Prem
2.
Suman Prem
Jan | Product Launch
Product Launch
B2B
We provide the best Education and immigration services to our clients
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
