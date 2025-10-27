Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
At Girveda, we are committed to offering 100% natural food and Ayurvedic products rooted in the principles of Cow-Based Natural Farming (CBNF). This ancient, sustainable method relies on organic inputs like cow dung, urine, and other farm-derived natural materials, replacing chemical fertilizers and pesticides entirely.
We proudly collaborate with local farmers in the Gir-Somnath region, reviving traditional farming practices that respect the land, preserve biodiversity, and protect soil fertility. Through continuous knowledge-sharing and skill development, we empower farmers to enhance product quality and value - while ensuring that the lush lands of Gir remain chemical-free and naturally productive.
Legal Name
:
Girveda Vatika - Cow-Based Natural Farming Store
Headquarters
:
Junagadh, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
2020
Company Incorporation
We are committed to nourishing society with a farm-to-kitchen supply of pure, chemical-free, 100% natural food products, cultivated in the fertile lands of Gir.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.