Glorywebs – Your Trusted Partner for AI-Innovation and Growth
Glorywebs Creatives Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a leading digital solutions company specializing in web development, UI/UX design, and AI-powered software services. Over the years, Glorywebs has empowered businesses to transform their digital presence through custom websites, mobile applications, e-commerce platforms, and AI automation solutions. Combining creativity with technology, the company focuses on delivering scalable, high-performance, and user-friendly digital experiences that drive engagement, optimize operations, and enable businesses to thrive in a competitive digital landscape.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
