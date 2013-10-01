GolaX India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian technology company focused on creating digital platforms that simplify life and business for everyday Indians. Our mission is to build modern, affordable, and accessible solutions that empower people in both urban and rural areas to become digitally independent. The company works on innovative projects that blend technology, design, and local understanding to solve real problems faced by individuals and small businesses. GolaX emphasizes simplicity, language inclusivity, and scalability — ensuring that every innovation works for Bharat’s diverse audience. Guided by the vision “Made in Bharat, Made for Bharat,” GolaX is driving the Digital Bharat revolution by building technology that connects, empowers, and transforms lives.