GolaX India Pvt. Ltd. empowers small businesses and local service providers with affordable, simple, and localized digital platforms — Made in Bharat, Made for Bharat.
GolaX India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian technology company focused on creating digital platforms that simplify life and business for everyday Indians. Our mission is to build modern, affordable, and accessible solutions that empower people in both urban and rural areas to become digitally independent. The company works on innovative projects that blend technology, design, and local understanding to solve real problems faced by individuals and small businesses. GolaX emphasizes simplicity, language inclusivity, and scalability — ensuring that every innovation works for Bharat’s diverse audience. Guided by the vision “Made in Bharat, Made for Bharat,” GolaX is driving the Digital Bharat revolution by building technology that connects, empowers, and transforms lives.
2025
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
