Golden Markers is an education marketing agency specializing in SEO, Google Ads, and digital strategies for schools, colleges, and coaching institutes.
Legal Name
:
Golden Markers
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
We launched our web development services built on the latest technologies to help businesses create fast, secure, and scalable digital platforms.
B2B
We partner with schools, colleges, and coaching institutes to drive student admissions through data-driven digital marketing campaigns, including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, SEO, and content.
Client Segment
:
Hyperlocal,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
