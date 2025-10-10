Brands
Gov Update Wala is a reliable platform that provides real-time, accurate, and verified updates on government exams and job opportunities in India. We aim to support students, graduates, and job seekers by delivering the latest information related to central and state government jobs in sectors like Banking, Railways, SSC, UPSC, Defense, Teaching, Engineering, and more. Our content includes exam notifications, syllabus, exam patterns, important dates, preparation tips, and career guidance—simplified for easy understanding. Whether you're in Class 10th, 12th, or a graduate, Gov Update Wala ensures you never miss an important update that can shape your future. Our mission is to empower Indian youth with knowledge that is timely, authentic, and helpful in building a successful government career.
Legal Name
:
Gov Update Wala
Headquarters
:
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Gov Update Wala serves students, job seekers, and competitive exam aspirants across India who are looking for accurate, real-time updates on government exams, recruitment notifications, and career guidance.
B2B
Gov Update Wala targets EdTech platforms, coaching institutes, and recruitment agencies seeking reliable, real-time government job updates to enhance their offerings and connect better with aspirants across India.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
