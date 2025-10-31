Brands
Grepix Infotech is a leading mobile application development company delivering innovative, scalable, and high-performance digital solutions for global businesses.
Grepix Infotech is a leading mobile app development company specializing in building innovative, scalable, and user-centric digital solutions for startups, enterprises, and global brands. With a strong focus on quality and performance, we deliver end-to-end services across mobile app development, web development, UI/UX design, and on-demand mobility solutions. Our expertise spans ride-hailing, logistics, delivery, healthcare, fintech, and SaaS platforms. Trusted by 500+ clients worldwide, Grepix combines cutting-edge technology, agile development, and deep domain knowledge to create products that drive growth and digital transformation. Our mission is to help businesses stay ahead in the digital era through intelligent, cost-effective, and customized app solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Legal Name
:
Grepix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2017
Company Incorporation
B2B
We focus on the on-demand mobility, logistics, delivery, and SaaS segments empowering taxi startups, fleet operators, and enterprises with scalable, white-label app solutions for ride-hailing, delivery, and transportation management.
Client Segment
:
Mobility / Transportation,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
