GrowCeramic is a leading online destination for premium ceramic and sanitary ware products. Offering a wide range of wall tiles, floor tiles, vitrified tiles, and sanitary ware like one-piece toilets, GrowCeramic combines style with functionality. Our collection is designed to enhance modern spaces, providing high-quality materials at affordable prices. With fast delivery and exceptional customer service, GrowCeramic ensures a seamless shopping experience for all your home improvement needs.
Legal Name
:
GrowCeramic
Headquarters
:
India, ., India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2000
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
2000
Company Incorporation
Tiles & Bathware Seminar
B2B
Client Segment
:
Hardware,
Real Estate,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
