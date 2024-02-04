Brands
Growth Mandi is an AI-powered EdTech ecosystem offering skill-based training, job-oriented internships, certifications, corporate training, and AI-driven hiring solutions to bridge the gap between education and employability.
Growth Mandi is India’s first integrated EdTech platform focused on creating job-ready professionals through AI-powered learning and hiring solutions. We provide free and paid certification courses, Job-Oriented Internship Projects (JIP), professional programs, and corporate training. Learners gain real-world experience through live projects, access to premium tools, and group activities, while also receiving resume building, career guidance, and job placement support via our Jobs Mandi integration. For institutions and instructors, we offer a platform to launch courses and degree programs through a revenue-sharing model. Future plans include an AI Content Kit for automated course creation and GM Pathshala for government exam preparation, making Growth Mandi a complete skill-to-career ecosystem.
2024
Founding Team Hired
On 25th October 2024, Growth Mandi built its founding team with experts in EdTech, HR-Tech, AI, and business strategy, laying the foundation to create an innovative platform for skill development, career growth, and job readiness.
2025
Product Launch
On 1st April 2025, Growth Mandi officially launched its platform offering AI-driven training programs, certifications, and job-oriented projects to bridge the skill-to-career gap for students and professionals.
Company Incorporation
Growth Mandi was officially incorporated as a private limited company on 16th July 2025, marking the beginning of our mission to revolutionize EdTech and HR-Tech through AI-driven learning, career development, and job placement solutions.
B2B
We target universities, colleges, and corporate organizations by offering white-labeled online degree programs, customized employee training, and AI-powered skill assessments for efficient hiring and workforce development.
B2C
We target students, job seekers, and working professionals who want to upskill through AI-powered courses, job-oriented internships, global certifications, and real-world projects to boost their career growth and secure top job opportunities.
