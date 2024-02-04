Growth Mandi is India’s first integrated EdTech platform focused on creating job-ready professionals through AI-powered learning and hiring solutions. We provide free and paid certification courses, Job-Oriented Internship Projects (JIP), professional programs, and corporate training. Learners gain real-world experience through live projects, access to premium tools, and group activities, while also receiving resume building, career guidance, and job placement support via our Jobs Mandi integration. For institutions and instructors, we offer a platform to launch courses and degree programs through a revenue-sharing model. Future plans include an AI Content Kit for automated course creation and GM Pathshala for government exam preparation, making Growth Mandi a complete skill-to-career ecosystem.