Haircraft Luxe is a premium hair studio in Bangalore specializing in 100% natural human hair extensions, wigs, and men’s hair patches
Legal Name
:
Haircraftluxe
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
<10
2022
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
