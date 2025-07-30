Brands
Heliware is a geospatial technology company that transforms raw location-based data into actionable 3D insights. We collect and process vast datasets from 250+ sources like satellites, drones, mobile networks, etc and then use Heliware’s patented Algorithm to create detailed 3D models of the world.
2021
Awards
Young Entrepreneur 2021 by Indian Achievers Forum.
2022
Awards
1.Best Tech Startup 2022 by All India Council for Robotics and Automation, Ministry of Electronics. 2.Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation in Analytics 2022 3.Geospatial World 50 Rising Star 2022
2024
Awards
FORBES-SELECT 200 Global Business Potential India DGEMS 2024
2025
Awards
Patent Received: System and Method for rendering and visualization of 2D & 3D Geospatial Data.
B2B
Heliware empowers all businesses leveraging or impacted by location-based data analytics.
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
Energy,
Government & Military,
Logistics,
PaaS,
Real Estate,
Retail,
SaaS,
Aerospace & Defense
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
