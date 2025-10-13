HEY TEEN – BRAND STORY & MEDIA PROFILE Brand Overview Hey Teen is India’s first teen-exclusive skincare and lifestyle brand by Hanayu Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Created to empower the bold, expressive, and ever-evolving generation of today’s teens, Hey Teen blends clean science, creativity, and confidence into every product. Founded by Jayati Goel and Nitin Goel, the brand was envisioned as a universe for teens, not just a skincare label. With years of scientific research and a heart full of emotion, Hey Teen celebrates individuality, fun, and fearless self-expression. The Beginning Every idea starts with a spark, and Hey Teen was born from a simple question: “Why isn’t there a brand that truly understands what it means to be a teen?” In a market dominated by adult-focused beauty, teenagers were left searching for something safe, gentle, and made especially for them. Hey Teen was created to fill that gap, offering dermatologically tested, toxin-free products designed for growing skin and growing confidence. Science Meets Soul Behind every Hey Teen formula lies a deep understanding of cosmetic science and years of experience in skincare formulation. Jayati Goel, a cosmetic scientist and mother, has worked as a formulator and manufacturing partner for leading Indian brands such as Mother Sparsh, Ozone, HRI, Suroskie, and Nimbarka. Her rare blend of scientific precision and motherly intuition ensures that each Hey Teen product is safe, effective, and full of heart. It’s where science meets soul — creating skincare that truly cares. Our Launch Ranges Hey Teen’s journey began with three core collections designed for real teen skin and lifestyles: 💥 Acne Care – Gentle yet effective solutions for clear, confident skin. 💋 Lip Care – Nourishing and tinted balms that keep lips soft and expressive. ✨ Face & Body Glow – Lightweight, clean formulas that bring out natural radiance. These are just the first drops of what’s to come. The brand is expanding into Dry Skin Care, Dandruff Control, Teen Shoe Care Kits, Perfumes, and Body Mists, launching around Christmas 2025, building a truly never-ending universe of care. Teenage Vibes & Philosophy Hey Teen perfectly captures the Teenage Vibe — cute, vibrant, playful, and full of life, yet rooted in safety, science, and effectiveness. It’s a brand that mirrors the energy of teenage life: fun, fearless, and unapologetically real. Every product is wrapped in expressive, colorful packaging that sparks joy and confidence. We wanted to create something that not only looks adorable on a teen’s shelf but also earns their trust through clean ingredients and visible results. Hey Teen is more than skincare. It is a celebration of individuality, creativity, and confidence. It speaks the language of Gen Z — relatable, inclusive, and empowering — turning everyday self-care into self-expression. Vision Statement To create a never-ending universe of care and confidence where every teen feels seen, celebrated, and confident in their own skin through clean, fun, and empowering skincare and lifestyle products that blend science, creativity, and self-love. Brand Highlights 🌈 Parent Company: Hanayu Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. 👩‍🔬 Founders: Jayati Goel & Nitin Goel 🧴 Core Expertise: Clean, teen-safe skincare & lifestyle 🌍 Next Launches: Dry Skin Care, Dandruff Control, Teen Shoe Care Kits, Perfumes & Body Mists (Christmas 2025) 💖 Essence: Cute • Vibrant • Playful • Safe • Effective ✨ Vision: To make Hey Teen the global universe for teens where science meets soul.